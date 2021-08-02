$650,000.00 in Sales Expected for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to post sales of $650,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. Beyond Air reported sales of $230,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year sales of $3.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $7.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.19 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $28.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XAIR. Truist began coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of Beyond Air stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. Beyond Air has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $183.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the first quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.