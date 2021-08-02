657,832 Shares in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 657,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,833,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.71% of FibroGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,616,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 30.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after acquiring an additional 544,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 267,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,179,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,647,000 after buying an additional 210,856 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

