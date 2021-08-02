73,085 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,462,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,224 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after acquiring an additional 461,095 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.01. 81,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,174. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $228.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

