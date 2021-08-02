740,614 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 740,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,874,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.16. The company had a trading volume of 131,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,379. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.57. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $63.40.

