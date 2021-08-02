77,887 Shares in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.21% of Premier Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth $200,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54. The company has a market cap of $999.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

PFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

