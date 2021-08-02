78,022 Shares in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of QuinStreet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QNST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QuinStreet by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 182,069 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 205,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 90,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $198,150.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,342.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,630 shares of company stock worth $1,695,117. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $18.34 on Monday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $983.37 million, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

