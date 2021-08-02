850,000 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIIIU. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth $14,109,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth $8,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth $8,586,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth $5,928,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth $5,434,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.