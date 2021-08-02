88mph One Day Trading Volume Tops $487,292.00 (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One 88mph coin can now be bought for approximately $44.49 or 0.00112071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a market cap of $16.58 million and approximately $487,292.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00058319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.32 or 0.00818553 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00091544 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,655 coins and its circulating supply is 372,602 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.