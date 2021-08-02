8PAY (8PAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $210,274.19

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $210,274.19 and approximately $50,650.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, 8PAY has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00103018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00138687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,088.55 or 0.99553089 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.29 or 0.00848839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.