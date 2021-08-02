8X8 PROTOCOL Price Reaches $0.0021 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $657,053.86 and $744,150.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000124 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000449 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001193 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000993 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.