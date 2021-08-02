9,084 Shares in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $113.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $132.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

In related news, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

