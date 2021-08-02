$93.60 Million in Sales Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post $93.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.30 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $91.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $359.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.60 million to $370.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $391.80 million, with estimates ranging from $383.60 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

DRQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth about $10,974,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,112,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 128,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 103,988 shares during the period.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $28.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.50. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.