$95.30 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to announce sales of $95.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.76 million and the lowest is $94.84 million. Regional Management posted sales of $89.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $392.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.81 million to $395.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $437.98 million, with estimates ranging from $433.85 million to $442.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

RM opened at $51.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $549.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.46. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $120,227.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Regional Management by 575.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Regional Management by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

