962,999 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 962,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,099,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 3.82% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,055. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $43.96.

