AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARHUF opened at $18.75 on Monday. AAK AB has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75.

About AAK AB (publ.)

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells vegetable oils and fats worldwide. It offers food ingredients for the bakery, dairy, foodservice, and special nutrition industries; chocolate and confectionery fats, including functional cocoa butter and cocoa butter alternatives, as well as specialty fats for confectionery filling; and functional emollients for the cosmetics industry.

