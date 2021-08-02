Aaron J. Alter Sells 2,500 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $996.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.81) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,153,000 after buying an additional 855,306 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.