Aave Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $299.35 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Aave has a market cap of $4.10 billion and $299.35 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can now be bought for about $317.26 or 0.00812775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aave has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00061066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00095935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040643 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001751 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,931,677 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

