AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB SKF (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Shares of SKFRY stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $26.91. 6,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,616. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

