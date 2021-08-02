AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $112.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.36% from the company’s previous close.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.72.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $117.11 on Monday. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.15. The stock has a market cap of $206.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

