AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Up 6.7%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.19. 14,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,351,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABCL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.47.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,006,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.