Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $865.10 Million

Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will announce sales of $865.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $846.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $886.76 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $698.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.29) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANF. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

NYSE ANF opened at $37.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $47.29.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,522,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after purchasing an additional 655,812 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,556,000 after purchasing an additional 157,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 655,285 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,580,000 after purchasing an additional 96,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.