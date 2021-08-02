Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.98

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 306595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

In related news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600 over the last 90 days.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.