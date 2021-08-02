AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Gap Down to $7.28

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.28, but opened at $7.07. AC Immune shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 748 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 34.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 7.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 52.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 22.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

