Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.28 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.
Several research firms have commented on ACHC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.27.
ACHC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.74. 24,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92, a PEG ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.32.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.
