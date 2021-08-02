Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.28 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

Several research firms have commented on ACHC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.74. 24,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92, a PEG ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.32.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.