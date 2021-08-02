Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.28-2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.700 EPS.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.27.
ACHC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.74. The stock had a trading volume of 440,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,652. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93, a PEG ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $68.00.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.
