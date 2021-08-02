Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.28-2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.700 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.27.

ACHC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.74. The stock had a trading volume of 440,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,652. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93, a PEG ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

