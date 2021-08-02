Acas LLC Acquires 4,887 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Acas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 6.5% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $75.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.