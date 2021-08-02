Acas LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Acas LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $75.48 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

