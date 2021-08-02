Acas LLC Buys 3,204 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Acas LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises 2.6% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Acas LLC owned approximately 0.25% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNA. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,572,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,205,000 after purchasing an additional 198,959 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,727,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,935,000 after purchasing an additional 173,249 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 656,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 147,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,660.2% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 137,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 129,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNA stock opened at $33.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $36.18.

