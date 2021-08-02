Acas LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Acas LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 4.4% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $148.81 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

