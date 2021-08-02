Acas LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Acas LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

