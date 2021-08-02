Acas LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Acas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $298.19 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

