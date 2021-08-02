Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, 6 Meridian bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $13,034,000.

IEI opened at $131.74 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.59 and a 1-year high of $134.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.93.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

