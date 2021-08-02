Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,728 ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Access Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $70.21 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $73.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39.

