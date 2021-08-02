Access Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 173.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,658 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

NYSE ABT opened at $120.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $98.67 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

