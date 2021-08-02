Access Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $49.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.73. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $49.70.

