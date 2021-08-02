Access Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Cogent Communications worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $77.61 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.61. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 228.27 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,689 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

