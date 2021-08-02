Access Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.4% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $115.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.80. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

