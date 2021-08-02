Access Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $63.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.