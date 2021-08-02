Access Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,256,000 after purchasing an additional 84,169 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000.

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $62.90 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.331 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

