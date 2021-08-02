Access Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,352,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $45,799,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $34,658,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,439,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,343,000 after purchasing an additional 178,160 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,532,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $62.90 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.