Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 36.2% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in AbbVie by 3.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 295,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in AbbVie by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 117,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $116.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

