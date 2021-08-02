Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in AbbVie by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.

ABBV opened at $116.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

