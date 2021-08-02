Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.6% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 88,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.6% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 248,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,501,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI opened at $193.09 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

