Access Financial Services Inc. Has $2.15 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,478 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $43.26 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $242.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

