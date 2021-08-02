Access Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Access Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter.

IYC stock opened at $78.11 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a twelve month low of $57.88 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.30.

