Access Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Access Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $78.11 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12 month low of $57.88 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.30.

