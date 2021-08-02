Access Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $49.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $49.70.

