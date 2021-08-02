Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,260 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CVX. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.70.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $101.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.