Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Access Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

XAR stock opened at $127.32 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $83.71 and a 12-month high of $136.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.22.

