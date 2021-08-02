Access Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after buying an additional 628,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after purchasing an additional 318,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,390,000 after purchasing an additional 127,257 shares during the period.
Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.
